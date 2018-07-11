DHS, Central American governments gather to talk migration

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is creating an office within the department for the governments of Central America and Mexico to get information about the process of reunifying families following their separation by the Trump administration.

Nielsen met Tuesday in Guatemala with the foreign ministers of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. They agreed on several actions aimed at discouraging migrants from coming north.

Nielsen says they are working on a regional campaign to discourage migrants and fight smugglers known as coyotes or polleros.

She says no one is in favor of any system that ends with family separations.

The group is planning to meet again next month, and Nielsen says they hope to have more concrete plans.