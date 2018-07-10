Pompeo talks tough on Iran while visiting the Emirates

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. wants to show Iran its actions have “a real high cost” while on a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, Pompeo said Tuesday that a focus remains on denying “Iran the financial capacity to continue this bad behavior.”

Pompeo said that included a “series of sanctions aimed not at the Iranian people, but rather aimed at the single mission of convincing the Iranian regime that its malign behavior is unacceptable.”

Pompeo met Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while on his short trip to the UAE.

The U.S. under President Donald Trump has taken a much-harder line on Tehran, including pulling out of the nuclear deal with world powers.