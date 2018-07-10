10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. COURT PICK PORTENDS BATTLE ROYALE

Trump’s choice of Brett Kavanaugh, a solidly conservative judge, for the Supreme Court, sets up a ferocious confirmation fight with Democrats.

2. FINAL RESCUE MISSION UNDERWAY

Divers begin the third phase of the rescue of a youth soccer team trapped for more than two weeks in a flooded cave in Thailand and aim to bring out the last four boys and their coach.

3. WHAT’S WORRYING AMERICA’S ALLIES

When Trump walks into this week’s NATO summit, international politics are bound — again — to become intensely personal.

4. LAUREATE’S WIDOW DEPARTS CHINA

Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, is freed from house arrest after eight years and leaves for Europe.

5. IN 10 SHORT YEARS, A TECH EXPLOSION

A decade ago, Apple opened a store peddling iPhone apps, unlocking the creativity of software developers and letting users truly make their mobile devices their own.

6. PARENTS, TODDLERS READY FOR REUNIONS

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as a court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border

7. WHY PHOENIX WENT DARK

A wall of dust envelops the metro area, turning daylight into darkness for more than an hour, as a monsoon storm pushes by.

8. NEW TWIST ON CAMPING: RENT A TENT

A land-sharing startup called Tentrr matches landowners looking for extra cash with vacationers yearning for solitude under the stars.

9. WHO COMPETED WITH TRUMP’S MADE-FOR-TV MOMENT

The president had his big reveal, naming a Supreme Court justice. Then Stormy Daniels had hers at a strip club about a mile from the White House.

10. UNITED THEY STAND

The four teams left in the World Cup — France, England, Belgium, Croatia — are all European, yet their roots reach across borders and seas, tracing histories of colonization and migration.