Maybe you remember Mason & Remy from their first time on the air in STL when they started in 2010. What has happened since then? When did they leave & where did they go? What have they been up to since the last time they were on the air? They dudes explain in the first new-show podcast! You can listen on our YouTube channel because it’s our first day & they’re still setting up our computers.

