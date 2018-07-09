Erdogan sworn in as president under new ruling system

ISTANBUL (AP) — Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sworn in as Turkey’s first president under a new governing system that gives him sweeping executive powers.

Erdogan took the oath to office Monday in parliament, following last month’s elections where he garnered 52.9 percent of votes. The snap elections ushered in the new system that ends parliamentary governance and boosts the powers of the formerly ceremonial presidency.

Abolishing the post of prime minister, the president will now form the government, appoint ministers, vice presidents and high-level bureaucrats, issue decrees, prepare the budget and decide on security policies. Erdogan is expected to announce his cabinet Monday evening.

Under the new system, Erdogan will not only run the executive branch but also lead his party in parliament. Critics say this leads to one-man rule.