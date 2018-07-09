Open
Monday, July 9, 2018
AP Top News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Trump picks Kavanaugh for court, setting up fight with Dems

Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling

US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

Judge rejects request to detain migrant families long-term

SKorea suspends civilian drills to help talks with NKorea

Rescuers look through mud for Japan flood victims; 122 dead

Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

Networks covering Supreme Court pick move to battle stations

Geoffrey Rush pulls out of Australian stage production

Illegal fires ignite massive Colorado blazes, spur arrests

