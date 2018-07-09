AP Top International News at 12:13 a.m. EDT
2018-07-09
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Boris Johnson quits as UK’s May faces mounting Brexit crisis
Trump says US had opposed formula limits, not breastfeeding
Yemen demands Emirates shut down prisons where abuses rife
UN: 1 in 4 children live in country of conflict or disaster
Iranian woman who protested headscarf gets 20-year sentence
Rescuers look through mud for Japan flood victims; 122 dead
Myanmar court rules Reuters reporters can face full trial
The Latest: Ambulances arrive at Thai cave as rains hit area
The Latest: Australia to push ahead with free trade talks