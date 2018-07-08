Open
Close
Sunday, July 8, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » UK official reassures residents in poisoning case

UK official reassures residents in poisoning case

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s home secretary is visiting Amesbury and Salisbury in southwestern England to reassure residents that the risk to the public remains very low despite the recent poisoning of two people exposed to a deadly nerve agent.

Sajid Javid said Sunday that both towns remain open for business and urged people to visit.

More than 100 police officers are working to try and locate a small vial believed to have contained the nerve agent Novichok, which was manufactured in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

The never agent was used in the March attack on an ex-Russian spy and his daughter, and two Britons have been critically ill since they were exposed to it eight days ago.

Several sites remained cordoned off as a laborious search continues.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.