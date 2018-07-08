Thai official: 5 reported missing from sunken boat are alive

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Thai authorities say five people reported to have been missing from a boat that sank off the southern resort island of Phuket last week are alive.

It’s not clear if the five survived the sinking or never got on the boat.

Phuket Gov. Norrapat Plodthong says authorities are trying to verify details and some of the five may have left Thailand.

Norrapat also said Monday the boat that sank in a storm Thursday afternoon carried 89 tourists, mostly Chinese, instead of 93.

He said 10 people are now missing, instead of the previous figure of 14, including the five people believed to have survived. The death toll remains at 42.

He said the revised numbers of tourists and the missing followed new information from Thai immigration and the Chinese Embassy.