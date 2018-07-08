Syrian TV: Suspected Israeli airstrike hits central air base

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV is reporting that the country’s air defense units have responded to Israeli “aggression” on an air base in the country’s central province of Homs.

The channel reported Sunday that the airstrike targeted the T4 air base with six missiles. It did not mention any casualties.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the missiles targeted Iranian troops and non-Syrian pro-Iranian fighters.

The attack comes amid a government offensive near Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

There was no immediate Israeli comment.

Israel has carried out dozens of airstrikes inside Syria over the course of Syria’s civil war, against what it said were suspected arms shipments believed to be bound for Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group which is fighting alongside Syrian government forces.