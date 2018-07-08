Sagan wins Stage 2 of Tour de France to take early lead

Open
LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, France (AP) — World champion Peter Sagan won a sprint finish to claim the second stage of the Tour de France and the race’s overall lead on Sunday.

The Slovakian rider for Bora-Hansgrohe edged Sonny Colbrelli at the finish line.

Sagan won the flat 182.5-kilometer (113.4-mile) leg from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to the department capital of La Roche-sur-Yon in just over four hours.

Sagan, the three-time reigning world champion, came up short in the opening stage’s sprint when he crossed second behind winner Fernando Gaviria

