Sunday, July 8, 2018
Pompeo points to Vietnam as example of improved relations

Pompeo points to Vietnam as example of improved relations

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is extolling improved relations with Vietnam as a model for rapprochement with North Korea.

Pompeo is meeting with senior Vietnamese officials in Hanoi on Monday. The visit follows weekend stops in Japan and North Korea, where he has been seeking progress in denuclearization negotiations with the North.

Despite Pompeo characterizing the talks as productive, North Korea reacted angrily to what it called “gangster-like” demands from the U.S.

In Hanoi on Sunday, Pompeo appealed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to replicate Vietnam’s dynamic economic growth by embracing normalized ties with the U.S. He says the evolution of post-conflict relations between the U.S. and Vietnam is proof that America’s foes need not remain enemies.

Pompeo is at the midpoint of a round-the-world trip.

