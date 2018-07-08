Dana White confirms Brock Lesnar will make UFC comeback soon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brock Lesnar is coming back to the UFC next year, and new heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier wants to fight him.

UFC President Dana White confirmed the long-anticipated mixed martial arts return of the professional wrestler Saturday night after UFC 226.

White intends to book Cormier against Lesnar early next year after Lesnar completes the drug testing required by the UFC’s anti-doping policy. Lesnar hasn’t fought since beating Mark Hunt at UFC 200 and failing a doping test in 2016.

Lesnar entered the cage moments after Cormier took the UFC heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic, and they engaged in a brief wrestling-style argument.

Lesnar won and lost the UFC heavyweight title during his brief MMA career.

Cormier expects to fight Lesnar in March. Cormier plans to retire after the big-money bout.