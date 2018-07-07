Lebanese woman sentenced to 11 years for Egypt insults video

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced a Lebanese woman to 11 years in prison for posting a video online in which she insulted Egyptians.

Saturday’s ruling against Mona el-Mazbouh, reported by state-run Al-Ahram news agency, can be appealed.

In the video, el-Mazbouh uses profanities to describe her vacation in Cairo where she says she was sexually harassed. She calls Egyptians the “dirtiest people” and Egypt “the country of pimps … of beggars.”

She later posted an apology video, saying “I definitely didn’t mean to offend all Egyptians.”

Al-Ahram’s reports says she was charged with “deliberately broadcasting false rumors which aim to undermine society and attack religions.”

She was arrested in May before departing from Cairo Airport.