2 blasts near Somalia’s interior ministry as gunfire heard

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia’s capital say two explosions have occurred near the interior ministry as the al-Shabab extremist group claims responsibility for the ongoing attack in Mogadishu.

Gunfire can be heard in the area amid reports that gunmen are forcing their way into nearby state institutions.

Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the attack began Saturday morning when a suicide car bomber detonated at the gate of the interior ministry, which is close to the presidential palace.

Ambulance sirens echo across the area as soldiers open fire to disperse bystanders and motorists.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of the capital. It was blamed for the October truck bombing that killed more than 500 people in the deadliest attack in the country’s history.