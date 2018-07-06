Open
UK police race to find source of new nerve agent poisoning

LONDON (AP) — British police are scouring sections of Salisbury and Amesbury in southwest England, searching for a container feared to be contaminated with traces of the deadly nerve agent Novichok.

More than 100 officers are looking for clues Friday in a race to understand how two local people in Amesbury were exposed to a nerve agent that was produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Police believe they were somehow exposed to a contaminated container that may have been used in a March nerve agent attack on an ex-Russian spy and his daughter in nearby Salisbury.

The two new victims — Dawn Sturgess, 44, and Charlie Rowley, 45 — are in critical condition.

British officials blamed the March poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal on Russia. The Kremlin denies any involvement.

