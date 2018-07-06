Japan, Poland’s foreign ministers discuss security, economy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The foreign ministers of Poland and Japan said Friday they will cooperate closely in the U.N. Security Council and at the European Union level to strengthen security in their regions.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono held talks with his Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz, on global security and on intensifying cooperation in trade, business, science and clean energy.

As Poland is now a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, Kono said they will be appealing to North Korea to abide by the council’s resolutions and do away with its weapons of mass destruction.

Czaputowicz said EU member Poland wants to play a role in bringing Japan closer to the 28-nation bloc, including at next week’s Japan-EU summit in Brussels.

Next year, the two countries will celebrate 100 years of diplomatic ties.

Kono said he has warm memories from his days studying in Warsaw 30 years ago.