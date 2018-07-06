AP Top Political News at 12:37 a.m. EDT
2018-07-06
Pompeo seeks clarity in denuclearization talks with NKorea
EPA’s relief and worries after scandal-plagued chief’s exit
Trump weighs 2 or 3 candidates for court, to meet with Pence
Immigrant PhD candidate rocked by sudden US Army discharge
US-China trade battle kicks off; markets take it in stride
Pence rips Democrats on immigration, defends ICE
Defense lawyers ask to move Manafort trial, cite publicity
Government drops charges against all inauguration protesters
Trump disses Bush’s ‘Points of Light’ volunteerism program
In Supreme Court fight, Dems target 2 GOP Senate moderates