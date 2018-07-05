The Latest: Followers of Japanese cult leader also executed

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the execution of a Japanese doomsday cult leader (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Major Japanese media are reporting that some disciples of doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara have also been executed.

The reports say Asahara and some of his followers were hanged Friday. The exact number is unclear. They cite unidentified sources.

The Justice Ministry says it could not confirm the reports.

Asahara had been on death row for masterminding a deadly 1995 Tokyo subway gas attack and other crimes.

___

9:20 a.m.

Japanese media reports say doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding the 1995 deadly Tokyo subway gassing and other crimes, has been executed.

He was 63.

The sarin gas attack killed 13 people and sickened more than 6,000.