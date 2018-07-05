Rebekkah Brunson becomes WNBA rebounding leader in Lynx win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rebekkah Brunson grabbed 12 boards while becoming the leading rebounder in WNBA history, helping the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 83-72 on Thursday.

Brunson began the night in third place with 3,306 rebounds. She passed Lisa Leslie (3,307) early on and overtook Tamika Catchings (3,316) when she grabbed Candace Parker’s missed 3-pointer with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected on the following play for arguing a call, but Brunson was later recognized with a standing ovation from the crowd and a hug from Lynx owner Glen Taylor when the achievement was announced during the ensuing media timeout.

Brunson also had 15 points in her 82nd career double-double, putting her ahead of Yolanda Griffith for sixth on the WNBA career list.

Sylvia Fowles added 27 points, nine rebounds and a career-high seven assists for the Lynx (11-7), who bounced back from their first loss in eight games.

Candace Parker led the Sparks (12-7) with 22 points.