Editor says he received card police believe suspect mailed

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say they believe a man charged with killing five people in a Maryland newsroom sent a card to a journalist he harassed for years.

Norfolk, Virginia, police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the card arrived Thursday at The Virginian-Pilot. It was not signed, but police believe Jarrod Ramos sent it.

Eric Hartley, an editor at the Pilot, told The Associated Press in an email that the envelope was postmarked June 28 and addressed to him. Hartley said police told him it contained a CD and a card with a statement along the lines of, “Smile, you’re on camera. It’s your big day, and all eyes are on you.”

Ramos is charged in the June 28 shooting at Hartley’s former newspaper, The Capital. Ramos unsuccessfully sued Hartley and that newspaper over a column Hartley wrote.