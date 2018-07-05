AP Top U.S. News at 12:23 a.m. EDT
2018-07-05
Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod
Statue of Liberty climber unrepentant; Trump calls her clown
Illegal pot shops disrupt California’s budding legal market
Judge blocks 1 California sanctuary law, allows 2 others
Mother, son separated at US border reunited in Chicago
Dallas police: Woman shoots man trying to take SUV with kids
Investigators’ emails to US Rep. Jordan went to bad address
Ohio unsure of status of 2,300 students from closed e-school
US newsrooms fall silent to honor 5 slain at Maryland paper
Suspect in Charlottesville attack pleads not guilty