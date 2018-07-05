Americans already living EPA rollbacks under Pruitt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Pruitt’s rollbacks as head of the Environmental Protection Agency already are being felt by farmworkers and some others across America.

Pruitt, who resigned Thursday, targeted regulations on air, water, climate change and other environmental issues, moving against rules he saw as unfriendly to business. Industries praise Pruitt, saying he balanced business with environmental protection.

One of Pruitt’s first acts at EPA was to shelve a proposed ban on a widely used pesticide, chlorpyrifos. California officials blame the pesticide for at least one contamination case involving farm workers since then.

Chris Zarba, who resigned as coordinator of EPA advisory committees earlier this year, says Pruitt’s rollbacks affected Americans’ lives.