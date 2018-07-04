The Latest: Thais work to install internet in flooded cave

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — The Latest on the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach in a cave in northern Thailand (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Thai authorities are working to with navy SEALs to run a fiber optic internet line into a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 young soccer players and their coach are trapped.

Communication technician Phoowanart Keawdum said Wednesday that once the cable is installed, phone calls to the cave will be possible.

Authorities tried to do the same Tuesday, but the equipment was damaged by the water.

In latest videos released by the Thai navy, the boys and coach say they’re fine. The group entered the cave in northern Thailand on June 23 before flooding cut off the main entrance. Rescuers are studying how to extract them safely.

___

11:10 a.m.

Thailand’s navy is continuing to release videos of the young soccer players trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

The two latest videos posted to a navy Facebook page late Wednesday morning show a navy SEAL treating minor cuts on the feet and legs of the boys with antibiotic ointment. Several of the boys are seen smiling as they interact with the navy SEAL, who cracks jokes.

Other boys are seen sleeping under foil warming blankets.

A previous video released early Wednesday showed the boys saying they were healthy.

___

10:35 a.m.

The Thai official overseeing the rescue operation of a soccer team trapped in a flooded cave says the boys have been practicing wearing diving masks and breathing.

Officials have said that teaching the 12 boys and their coach to dive may be the only way to get them out of the cave, but other options are being explored.

Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said Wednesday that while the team has been practicing with masks, he doesn’t believe they have attempted any practice dives.

He said it is unknown when an extraction could be attempted, but it is unlikely to be Wednesday.

He said any extraction has to be “100 percent safe.”

___

8:55 a.m.

The soccer teammates stranded more than a week in a partly flooded cave say they are healthy on a new Thai navy video.

The boys and their coach introduce themselves individually with the camera turning to show a Thai navy SEAL with them. They smile at times and interact with the SEAL who asks questions.

Some appeared to be wearing a change of clothes since they were found late Monday and most were wrapped in foil warming blankets.

The video lasting about a minute was recorded sometime Tuesday and was posted on the navy SEAL Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The group had entered the cave in northern Thailand on June 23 before flooding cut off the main entrance. Rescuers are studying how to extract them safely.