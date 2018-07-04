Open
Thursday, July 5, 2018
AP Top U.S. News at 1:07 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 1:07 a.m. EDT

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

Americans celebrate July 4 with fireworks, parades, salutes

Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

Attorneys: Parents in fragile state for asylum interviews

Growing fires in US West put damper on holiday festivities

Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

2 dead after tree branch falls on crowd at fireworks show

Black Oregon lawmaker: Police called as she knocked on doors

Capital employees march in Annapolis Independence Day parade

Mother: Caring for girl amid brain-death debate ‘worth it’

