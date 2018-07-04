AP Top Health News at 12:48 a.m. EDT
2018-07-04
Judge’s ruling slows plans for Medicaid work requirement
Mother: Caring for girl amid brain-death debate ‘worth it’
Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
Measles spreads in Brazil after cases come from Venezuela
Contaminated heroin putting users at risk in Los Angeles
Hawaii bans sale of sunscreens with coral-harming chemicals
Research warns Indonesia gay bashing is fueling HIV epidemic
UK’s National Health Service making post-Brexit plans
Britain’s health service to reduce ‘unnecessary’ treatments
Romaine lettuce outbreak tied to tainted irrigation canal