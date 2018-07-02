Open
Uganda implements new tax for using social media

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A new tax on social media has taken effect in Uganda, angering many who see the revenue measure as an attack on free speech.

A tax on users of sites such as Facebook was first proposed by long-time leader Yoweri Museveni, who complained of online gossip in a March letter that urged the finance minister to raise money “to cope with the consequences.”

In addition to the usual data fees, social media users now must pay upfront a daily levy of Shs200 (5 cents) to access everything from WhatsApp to Twitter.

Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi, a prominent human rights lawyer in Uganda, said many people are “bitter” because the tax “was brought in bad faith.”

