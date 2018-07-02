The Latest: Mexican president-elect thanks Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on Mexico’s presidential election (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Mexico’s president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for sending a message of congratulations, and says he’ll contact the U.S. leader to “reach an understanding.”

Lopez Obrador said in an interview with the Televisa network Monday that Trump’s tweet the night before “was very respectful,” and he added: “That is what we always want to maintain with the U.S. government, that there be mutual respect.”

In his words, “We are never going to disrespect the U.S. government, because we want them to respect us.” And he said, “We are conscious of the need to maintain good relations with the United States.”

The Mexican leftist achieved a landslide victory in Sunday’s presidential vote.