Little sign of compromise in German government showdown

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s interior minister is expected to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party after offering his resignation in a bitter dispute over migration policy, but there’s little sign of a possible compromise.

The three-week dispute pits Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and his Bavaria-only Christian Social Union against Merkel, the head of its longtime sister party, the Christian Democratic Union.

Ahead of a difficult Bavarian state election in October, the CSU is determined to show it’s tough on migration. Seehofer wants to turn some asylum-seekers back at Germany’s border, but Merkel is adamant that Germany shouldn’t take unilateral action.

Seehofer, who reportedly argues that measures to tackle migration agreed at a European Union summit last week aren’t enough, said early Monday he would hold talks during the day with the CDU.