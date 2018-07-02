Lawyer: Man under investigation has not abused Stan Lee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer for a man under police investigation involving elder abuse of Marvel’s Stan Lee says his client has only had Lee’s best interest in mind.

In a related case, attorney Alex Kessel entered a not guilty plea Monday in Los Angeles for Keya Morgan, who is charged with calling 911 to report that authorities conducting a welfare check on the 95-year-old Lee were burglars.

Morgan, who says he is Lee’s longtime friend, became a personal adviser and manager of Lee’s affairs in recent months but has come under investigation for allegedly isolating Lee from family and friends.

A judge has granted a lawyer for Lee a temporary restraining order against Morgan.

Kessel says Morgan has only done what he believed best for Lee.