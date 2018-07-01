Videos show gunfire amid Iran protests over water scarcity

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Online videos appear to show Iranians protesting water scarcity in the country’s south and being shot at by authorities.

Videos emerged early Sunday of the demonstrations around Khorramshahr, some 650 kilometers (400 miles) southwest of Tehran.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported that protesters threw stones and debris at police, who responded with tear gas. It did not mention the gunfire.

The protests overnight come after three days of demonstrations in Tehran, including protesters confronting police outside parliament and officers firing tear gas at the demonstrators. The rallies led to the temporary closure of the city’s Grand Bazaar.

The unrest comes as international firms have pulled away from Iran after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.