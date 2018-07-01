Talk of the Town – Joshua’s Great Things and Carondelet Community Betterment Federation

Share this: Facebook

One of the central goals of Joshua’s Great Things Foundation is to fund and help speed up the research of cures for pediatric brain tumors. It is an extremely complicated field of knowledge, made more complicated because children respond differently to medicine than adults. There are only a few organizations dedicated to doing brain tumor research for children, so we are hoping to provide additional resources and motivation. There have been very few new chemotherapy drugs or other treatment technologies developed in the last 20+ years that have helped fight brain cancer. We want to give hope to families that something better is coming.Carondelet Community Betterment Federation, Inc. (CCBF), founded in 1971, strives to identify and improve the basic social, economic and educational needs of Carondelet through community outreach and collaborative efforts with various organizations to maximize efforts and strengthen the quality of life in Carondelet.