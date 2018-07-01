Restless Democratic newcomers bringing change to House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new generation of Democrats is making its way to the House, one steeped in an era of resistance and revolt.

In that sense they resemble the tea party Republicans who rose against President Barack Obama and the so-called Watergate babies elected after President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

The newcomers are likely to be a force to reckon with regardless of whether Democrats take back the House majority in November’s elections.

A freshman Democratic House member, Ro Khanna of California, says there is a hunger for a new generation of Democratic leadership.

Another Democrat, two-term congressman Ruben Gallego of Arizona, isn’t discounting the staying power of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other top House Democrats. But he says they will be tested by the new arrivals.