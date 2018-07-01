Police find 11 bodies from home in Indian capital

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in the Indian capital said Sunday they found 11 bodies in a village home in mysterious circumstances, 10 of them blindfolded and hanging from the roof.

The victims belonged to a family and most had lived in one home in Burari village in the northern part of the capital, said police officer Vineet Kumar. The bodies were sent for an autopsy.

Police were investigating whether they died by suicide or were killed, he said. No suicide note has been found, Kumar said.

Police said there were no bullet marks on the bodies of seven women and four men. There was no sign of forced entry into the house either, police said.

Ten bodies, blindfolded by cotton and pieces of cloth, were found hanging from an iron grill used as a ventilator in the courtyard while the body of a 70-year-old woman was lying on the floor of the house, police said.

Police said the victims included four men, three women and four girls.

The family was living in the house for more than two decades, Hindustan Times newspaper reported. It said the house belongs to a businessman who ran a plywood shop and dairy.

The newspaper said that around 8 a.m. on Sunday, a neighbor with whom the businessman used to go for morning walks, went to see him and found the door of the house open and the 10 people, including the businessman, hanging. He raised an alarm and people called the police.

Indian TV channels broadcast interviews with neighbors who said the family did not have any discord among themselves.

Police official Rajesh Khurana told reporters that all angles are being investigated.