Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Cup Series race in wild finish

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Kyle Busch outdueled Kyle Larson on a wild final lap Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway, earning his fifth victory of the season.

It was Busch’s second win at Chicagoland, joining his victory in 2008. It also was win No. 48 for his career, matching Herb Thomas for 14th on the Cup Series’ list.

Busch moved into the lead on a restart with 58 laps to go, replacing Kevin Harvick at the front of the field. Busch, Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. — NASCAR’s top three teams so far this season — were up front with about 40 laps left before a hard-charging Larson crashed the party.

First, he cruised by Harvick for second. He appeared to be in trouble after brushing the wall with seven laps left, but he kept going and Busch was slowed by a couple cars at the back of the field.

Busch and Larson then were neck-and-neck on the final lap. Larson bumped into the back of Busch’s car and moved into the lead. Busch then raced into the back of Larson’s car and sped ahead for the victory.

Busch was booed by the crowd when he got out of the car. But Larson felt it was a fair finish.

“I roughed him up. He roughed me up. That’s racing,” said Larson, who was trying for a weekend sweep after winning the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Harvick was third, followed by Truex and Clint Bowyer. Truex was trying for his third straight victory at Chicago.

Aric Almirola led a race-high 70 laps — he led 40 laps in the previous five seasons combined — but he had to pit twice for loose wheels. He finished 25th.

