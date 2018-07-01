Open
AP Top Sports News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

LA-Bron: James agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers

Wild: LeBron going to the Lakers only adds to West test

Molinari in a record runaway at final Quicken Loans National

Hicks hits 3 HRs, Yankees rout Red Sox 11-1 to win series

Putt for dough: Toms rolls in 2 big ones for US Senior Open

Park beats Ryu, Hataoka in playoff to win KPMG Women’s PGA

Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Cup Series race in wild finish

Host Russia extends World Cup party by eliminating Spain

Subasic saves 3 in shootout, Croatia advances at World Cup

Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor: ‘Time for the next chapter’

