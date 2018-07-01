AP Top Sports News at 12:11 a.m. EDT
2018-07-01
LA-Bron: James agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers
Wild: LeBron going to the Lakers only adds to West test
Molinari in a record runaway at final Quicken Loans National
Hicks hits 3 HRs, Yankees rout Red Sox 11-1 to win series
Putt for dough: Toms rolls in 2 big ones for US Senior Open
Park beats Ryu, Hataoka in playoff to win KPMG Women’s PGA
Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Cup Series race in wild finish
Host Russia extends World Cup party by eliminating Spain
Subasic saves 3 in shootout, Croatia advances at World Cup
Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor: ‘Time for the next chapter’