Open
Close
Sunday, July 1, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

Collins would oppose court pick with Roe v Wade ‘hostility’

Restless Democratic newcomers bringing change to House

Separations at the border didn’t worry some Trump officials

Trump’s former personal lawyer says his ‘silence is broken’

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin

Trump delaying NAFTA deal until after midterm elections

Bolton: US has plan to dismantle NK nuclear program in year

Family separation highlights immigration in Arizona midterms

Comedian says he prank-called Trump aboard Air Force 1

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.