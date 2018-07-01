Open
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Mexico’s Lopez Obrador on brink of historic presidential win

The Latest: Trump congratulates Mexico’s Lopez Obrador

Collins would oppose court pick with Roe v Wade ‘hostility’

Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler’s birthday party

APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

Bolton: US has plan to dismantle NK nuclear program in year

LA-Bron: James agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers

Separations at the border didn’t worry some Trump officials

Homeward bound: Star center John Tavares chooses Maple Leafs

Gunfire, clashes amid Iran protests over water scarcity

