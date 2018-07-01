AP source: LeBron speaks with Cavs as free agency opens

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the discussion says LeBron James was in contact with the Cleveland Cavaliers when NBA free agency opened.

Shortly after the 12:01 EDT a.m. start on Sunday, Cavs general manager Koby Altman spoke on the phone to both James and his agent Rich Paul, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the discussion.

James is an unrestricted free agent and the Cavs are hoping to re-sign the three-time champion, who is weighing whether to change teams for the third time in eight years. James is also being pursued by the Los Angeles Lakers, who have enough salary-cap space to sign him and another star player.

There was a flurry of big-name signings in the first hours of free agency, but James remained noncommittal. The 33-year-old is not expected to drag out a decision that could reshape the league’s landscape.