African leaders in Mauritania for summit against corruption

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — Thirty heads of state are meeting in Mauritania for the 31st African Union summit, which is aimed at stamping out the continent’s corruption and discussing ways to improve peace and security.

The summit, on Sunday and Monday in Mauritania’s capital, Nouakchott, aims to end the diversion of Africa’s wealth that hinders development. The AU says approximately 70 percent of Africa’s riches of are squandered or diverted. According to the agenda, heads of state will discuss setting up a mechanism to return stolen money, largely placed in tax havens abroad.

The AU Peace and Security Council of 15 countries will meet on the sidelines of the summit Monday, with French President Emmanuel Macron also attending, to discuss the threat of extremism and the financing of counterterrorism and peacekeeping operations.