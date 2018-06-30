Open
Saturday, June 30, 2018
Home » Uncategorized » South Sudan’s latest cease-fire is violated within hours

South Sudan’s latest cease-fire is violated within hours

DUBLIN (AP) — South Sudan’s armed opposition claims government troops have violated the country’s latest cease-fire just hours after it began at midnight.

Spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel says government forces and Sudanese rebel militias launched a “heavy joint attack” in Mboro, Wau County in the northwest around 7 a.m., arriving in armored personnel carriers, trucks and Land Cruisers.

Gabriel says “the fight is still ongoing as I write” and calls on the U.N. peacekeeping mission and cease-fire monitors to investigate, adding that the opposition reserves the right to self-defense.

Government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny tells The Associated Press the opposition attacked instead.

The previous cease-fire in December was violated within hours, prompting a new push by the international community to threaten U.N. and regional sanctions against those blocking the path to peace.

