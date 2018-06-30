AP Top News at 12:03 a.m. EDT
2018-06-30
Protesters flood US cities to fight Trump immigration policy
The Latest: Police report assaults at protest in Oregon
Trump claims Saudi Arabia will boost oil production
Trump asserts he didn’t push House GOP on immigration
Evangelical leaders downplay potential Roe v. Wade reversal
Melania Trump seeing lots, saying little at migrant centers
Fear turns into joy: Rescue boat saves 60 in Mediterranean
The Latest: Memorial services set for 2 slain journalists
Small capital city draped in grief by newspaper shooting
Messi and Ronaldo exit World Cup without titles