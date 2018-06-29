Ko surges into contention with strong second round at KPMG

KILDEER, Ill. (AP) — Lydia Ko surged into contention at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, shooting a 6-under 66 in the second round to move two strokes off the lead Friday.

The 21-year-old New Zealander shook off a rough first round at Kemper Lakes to reach 4 under and give herself a shot to win her third major.

First-round leader Sung Hyun Park (72), 2016 winner Brooke Henderson (71) and So Yeon Ryu (69) were tied for the lead at 6-under 138.

Carlota Ciganda (69) was one stroke back, with Ko, Moriya Jutanugarn (72) and Annie Park (69) at 4 under in the third of the LPGA Tour’s five majors.

Michelle Wie (74) was 1 over. Top-ranked Inbee Park (76) missed the cut at 5 over 149.