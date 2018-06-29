Bali airport reopens after ash threat stranded thousands

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — The international airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali has reopened after a nearly 12-hour closure due to a volcanic ash threat that disrupted travel plans for thousands.

Nearly 450 flights were canceled Friday, affecting some 75,000 people, as the Mount Agung volcano gushed a 2,500-meter (8,200-feet) column of ash and smoke for a second day.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said tests showed there was no ash in Ngurah Rai International Airport’s airspace and the airport reopened at 2.30 p.m.

Airlines are likely to remain wary however. Volcanic ash is a potentially deadly threat to aircraft that can cause engines to “flame out.”