Open
Close
Friday, June 29, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Trump’s on a hot streak: Court rulings, vacancy, summit plan

Trump pledges July 9 announcement on Supreme Court nominee

New rallying call for 2020 Democrats: ‘Abolish ICE’

Trump responds to attack on Maryland newspaper

Senators warn against divisive, anti-abortion court nominee

NSA deleting more than 685 million call records

Trump says he’ll bring up election meddling with Putin

Trump says he has ‘good relationship’ with chief of staff

Mueller: Flynn not ready to be sentenced yet in Russia probe

Trump: US not pulling out of World Trade Organization

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.