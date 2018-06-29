Open
AP Top News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

Trump enjoying a hot streak, a break from immigration news

US lawyers: Ruling allows detention of immigrant families

Grief in small town: March honors victims of newsroom attack

Trump says he’ll bring up election meddling with Putin

Canada announces billions in retaliatory tariffs against US

In song and prayer, Thais show solidarity with missing boys

Trump to move quickly on Supreme Court nominee

Survivors describe carnage at Florida high school massacre

Bear cub with burnt paws rescued from Colorado wildfire

NSA deletion of call records raising questions

