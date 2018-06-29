Ahead of Mexico vote, fears and warnings over possible fraud

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The specter of possible fraud rears its head in Mexico each electoral campaign, and this year been no exception.

With candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holding a wide lead in polls, his allies are warning even before Sunday’s presidential vote that there better not be any funny business.

Lopez Obrador has twice alleged fraud after losing the presidency in 2006 and 2012.

Some of his supporters again fear dirty tricks, even as authorities and outside observers say the possibility is remote.