‘Abolish ICE’ is new call on the Democrats’ left flank

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats considering a presidential run in 2020 are joining the calls to overhaul U.S. immigration enforcement — and some of them are even echoing activists’ calls to ‘abolish ICE.’

That’s the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency that was created after the 9/11 attacks.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says it should be scrapped. California Sen. Kamala Harris says “maybe” the government should look at a new model.

Other leading Democrats say the focus should be on President Donald Trump’s policies and not the government’s organizational chart.

The issue could be complicated for Democrats. The party must deal with its liberal and ethnically diverse base, which will shape the presidential nominating fight.

But many Democratic senators and House challengers this November face more conservative electorates.