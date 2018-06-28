Open
The Latest: IRS chief nominee pledges to work for all payers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Senate confirmation for a new IRS chief (all times local):

11 a.m.

Under sharp questioning from some Democratic senators, President Donald Trump’s choice to head the IRS says he’ll work on behalf of ordinary taxpayers in administering the massive new tax law.

Charles Rettig is a Beverly Hills tax lawyer who has represented thousands of individuals and companies in civil and criminal tax matters before the agency.

At his confirmation hearing by the Senate Finance Committee, Rettig was asked whether, given his experience representing wealthy individuals in tax-avoidance cases, he would work for ordinary taxpayers.

“I have seen the difficulties faced by taxpayers of all kinds,” Rettig said. “I will work … to take on challenges with the impact on taxpayers in mind.”

