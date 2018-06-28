Staffers resolve to put out paper despite fatal shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — After their newsroom became a crime scene, staffers at a Maryland paper mourned slain colleagues as they made plans to put out the next day’s edition.

Journalists from the Capital Gazette huddled in a parking deck, working through their grief after five employees were fatally shot at the paper.

Staffers at the Annapolis daily were resolute to publish the news after what appears to be one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history

One reporter tweeted: “I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow.